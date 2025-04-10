Men’s Tennis Heads to Clemson for Final Regular Season Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for the final time of the regular season, traveling to Clemson for a match on April 11 at 6 p.m.

Friday’s clash with the Tigers will have live stats and will be streamed.

No. 45 Georgia Tech (12-10, 5-7) vs No. 24 Clemson (19-6, 7-5)

Friday, April 11 | 6 p.m. | Clemson, S.C.

Tech dropped both matches over the weekend, falling 4-0 to No. 6 Virginia, before losing 5-2 to Virginia Tech.

In the match with the Hokies, Tech claimed the doubles point with wins from Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti and Gabriele Brancatelli/Krish Arora and a singles win from Clement to earn two points in the match.

Tech sits at No. 45 in the latest ITA poll, with Clement coming in at 109 in the singles rankings, along with Nate Bonetto ranked No. 114.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini coming in at No. 11, while Arora and Clement are ranked No. 80.

Clement leads the team with 15 wins this season, with Carlini close behind with 11. Clement is 8-1 in his last nine matches and sits 9-1 in conference action this spring.

The duo of Carlini and Bonetto lead the team with 12 doubles wins this spring, with six conference wins.

Following Friday’s match, the Yellow Jackets will await their ACC Tennis Championship seeding. The bracket will be released Saturday, with action starting in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, April 16.

Full Steam Ahead

