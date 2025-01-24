Men’s Tennis Heads to Austin for ITA Kickoff Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis heads to Austin, Texas this weekend, competing in the ITA Kickoff weekend, hosted by No. 1 Texas. The Yellow Jackets entering the weekend seeking a berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships that will be held in February.

Tech in joined in Austin by Arkansas and Rice, facing the Razorbacks in the first match of the weekend on Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s match will move to the championship match on Sunday and will face the winner of Texas and Rice.

Georgia Tech (3-1) at vs Arkansas (4-1)

Saturday, Jan. 24 | 1 p.m. EST | Austin, Texas | ITA Kickoff Weekend

Tech is coming off a 2-1 weekend, falling in their first road match to No. 19 Alabama, before sweeping Wofford in a doubleheader, winning both matches 7-0. In the two matches against the Terriers, Tech had nine straight set wins and did not drop a doubles match.

In the first match of the doubleheader, Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini earned their first dual match wins as Yellow Jackets.

Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti have both had strong starts to the 2025 season, as the two sophomores both hold 4-0 records.

Tech returns seven from last year’s roster – Krish Arora, Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Gabriele Brancatelli, Owen DeMuth, Rohan Sachdev and Elias Shokry, while adding freshman Gianluca Carlini and transfer Nate Bonetto and Christophe Clement.

After a strong fall slate, multiple Yellow Jackets are ranked in the latest ITA poll (Dec. 3). Bonetto is the lone Yellow Jacket ranked in the singles ranking, coming in at No. 90, while four doubles duos are ranked – Arora/Clement (No. 19), Bonetto/Carlini (No. 44), Clement/Carlini (No. 46) and Brancatelli/Biagiotti (No. 58).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

