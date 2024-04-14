Men's Tennis Heads to ACC Tournament as No.7 Seed

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis is set to travel to Cary, N.C. to begin play at the ACC Championship. Tech earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will begin play on Thursday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The seventh seeded Jackets will start tournament play with a matchup against the tenth-seed Louisville. The two teams met a few weeks ago with Tech claiming a 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

The ACC Championship will take place in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park from April 17-21. The semifinal match featuring the highest remaining seed and the championship match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

This past weekend, the Jackets went 1-1 in their final weekend of regular season competition. Tech took down Virginia Tech in a 5-2 decision on Thursday but fell to Virginia on Saturday.

