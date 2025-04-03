Men’s Tennis Gears Up for Matches at Virginia, Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road to Virginia for two matches this weekend, traveling to Virginia (April 4) and Virginia Tech (April 6).

Tech’s Friday match up with the Cavaliers will be part of the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX.

Additionally, both matches will have live stats and Sunday’s match at Virginia Tech will also be live streamed.

No. 46 Georgia Tech (12-8, 5-5) vs No. 6 NC State (14-6, 6-4)

Friday, April 4 | 3 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va.

No. 46 Georgia Tech (12-8, 5-5) vs Virginia Tech (9-12, 1-9)

Sunday, April 6 | 12 p.m. | Blacksburg, Va.

Tech is coming off a 0-2 road weekend, falling to 4-1 No. 6 NC State and 4-1 No. 1 Wake Forest at home.

In the match with the against the Wolfpack, Christophe Clement used a straight set win over No. 23 ranked Martin Borisiouk to put Tech on the board. The win was Clement’s first ranked win of the season.

In Sunday’s match against the top-ranked Demon Deacons, senior Nate Bonetto used a straight set win to even the match at 1-1, defeating No. 67 Xilas 6-2, 6-2.

In the latest ITA poll, Tech sits at No. 46, with Bonetto coming in at 113 in the singles rankings. Clement entered the singles rankings for the first time this season following his ranked win last weekend, coming in at No. 97.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini coming in at No. 15, while Krish Arora and Clement are ranked No. 74.

The Yellow Jackets will close out the regular season next weekend, traveling to Clemson on April 11.

