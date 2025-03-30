Open search form
Men’s Tennis Falls to Wake Forest in Final Home Match

Results

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets hosted No. 1 Wake Forest in the final home match of the season but fell to the top-ranked Demon Deacons 4-1.

Wake struck first in doubles action, with the team of DK Suresh Ekambaram and Charlie Robertson defeating Tech’s Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini 6-3.

The Demon Deacons took a 1-0 lead on the day with a quick win from doubles court three, where Ioannis Xilas and Franco Capalbo beat Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer 6-2.

With Tech down 1-0, attention turned to singles play, where Tech claimed a win from senior Nate Bonetto.

In his final match at home, Bonetto used a straight set win to even the match at 1-1, defeating No. 67 Xilas 6-2, 6-2.

Wake retook the lead following a win from the number three spot, where Tech’s Christophe Clement fell 3-6, 2-6 to Wake Forest’s Robertson.

The visiting Demon Deacons held a 3-1 advantage on the day following a win from number one singles, where No. 6 Suresh Ekambaram got a 6-4, 7-5 win over Brancatelli.

Wake clinched the win with a 6-4, 7-5 win from the number five spot, where Luca Powell defeated Carlini.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road next weekend, traveling to Virginia (April 4) and Virginia Tech (April 6).

#1 Wake Forest 4, #46 Georgia Tech 1
Singles

  1. #6 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-4, 7-5
  2. #109 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. #67 Ioannis Xilas (WF) 6-2, 6-2
  3. Charlie Robertson (WF) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 6-2
  4. Krish Arora (GT) vs. Luciano Tacchi (WF) 3-6, 6-6, unfinished
  5. Luca Pow (WF) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4, 7-5
  6. Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Franco Capalbo (WF) 3-6, 6-4, unfinished

Doubles

  1. #40 DK Suresh Ekambaram/Charlie Robertson (WF) def. #20 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3
  2. #59 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) vs. #3 Luca Pow/Luciano Tacchi (WF) 4-4, unfinished
  3. Ioannis Xilas/Franco Capalbo (WF) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-2

