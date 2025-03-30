Men’s Tennis Falls to Wake Forest in Final Home Match

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets hosted No. 1 Wake Forest in the final home match of the season but fell to the top-ranked Demon Deacons 4-1.

Wake struck first in doubles action, with the team of DK Suresh Ekambaram and Charlie Robertson defeating Tech’s Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini 6-3.

The Demon Deacons took a 1-0 lead on the day with a quick win from doubles court three, where Ioannis Xilas and Franco Capalbo beat Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer 6-2.

With Tech down 1-0, attention turned to singles play, where Tech claimed a win from senior Nate Bonetto.

In his final match at home, Bonetto used a straight set win to even the match at 1-1, defeating No. 67 Xilas 6-2, 6-2.

Wake retook the lead following a win from the number three spot, where Tech’s Christophe Clement fell 3-6, 2-6 to Wake Forest’s Robertson.

The visiting Demon Deacons held a 3-1 advantage on the day following a win from number one singles, where No. 6 Suresh Ekambaram got a 6-4, 7-5 win over Brancatelli.

Wake clinched the win with a 6-4, 7-5 win from the number five spot, where Luca Powell defeated Carlini.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road next weekend, traveling to Virginia (April 4) and Virginia Tech (April 6).

#1 Wake Forest 4, #46 Georgia Tech 1

Singles

#6 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-4, 7-5 #109 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. #67 Ioannis Xilas (WF) 6-2, 6-2 Charlie Robertson (WF) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 6-2 Krish Arora (GT) vs. Luciano Tacchi (WF) 3-6, 6-6, unfinished Luca Pow (WF) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4, 7-5 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Franco Capalbo (WF) 3-6, 6-4, unfinished

Doubles

#40 DK Suresh Ekambaram/Charlie Robertson (WF) def. #20 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3 #59 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) vs. #3 Luca Pow/Luciano Tacchi (WF) 4-4, unfinished Ioannis Xilas/Franco Capalbo (WF) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-2

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com