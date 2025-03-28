Men’s Tennis Falls to NC State

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets hosted No. 6 NC State Friday night at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, but fell 4-1 to the Wolfpack.

The visiting Wolfpack struck first in doubles, with the No. 6 ranked team of Braden Shick and Fons Van Sambeek getting a 6-2 win over Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini.

NC State took a 1-0 lead on the day with a 6-3 win from Jules Leroux/Luca Staeheli over Christophe Clement and Krish Arora.

In singles, Clement used a straight set win over No. 23 ranked Martin Borisiouk to even the match at 1-1, defeating him 6-2, 6-2.

NC State retook the lead with a win from court six, with William Manning defeating Robert Bauer 6-3, 6-2.

The Wolfpack extended their lead to 3-1 following a win from Shick over Brancantelli, 6-4, 6-4.

NC State clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-4 win from court four, where Tech’s Arora fell 4-6, 4-6 to Van Sambeek.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Sunday at 12 p.m. against Wake Forest for the final home match of the season.

#46 Georgia Tech 1, #6 NC State 4

Singles

#26 Braden Shick (NCSU) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-4, 6-4 #109 Nate Bonetto (GT) vs. #70 Luca Staeheli (NCSU) 2-6, 6-4, unfinished Christophe Clement (GT) def. #23 Martin Borisiouk (NCSU) 6-2, 6-2 Fons Van Sambeek (NCSU) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 6-4 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Jules Leroux (NCSU) 3-6, 6-2, 1-3, unfinished William Manning (NCSU) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

#9 Braden Shick/Fons Van Sambeek (NCSU) def. #20 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-2 #23 Jules Leroux/Luca Staeheli (NCSU) def. #59 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-2 Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) vs. Noah Gabriel/Nikolay Nedelchev (NCSU) 3-5, unfinished

