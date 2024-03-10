Men's Tennis Falls at No. 20 NC State

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (10-5, 1-3 ACC) concluded weekend competition today with a 4-3 loss at No.20 NC State (10-4, 2-1 ACC).

NC State earned an early advantage after going 2-1 in doubles play. Tech’s Andres Martin and Krish Arora did secure a doubles win over Damien Salvestre and Joseph Wayand 6-3.

The Jackets claimed three victories in singles play. Rohan Sachdev secured another singles victory, winning at No.5, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. No. 18 Martin claimed a victory over No. 58 Robin Catry in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). The last victory for Tech came at No. 6, after clinching the first set 7-5, Arora would drop the second set to State’s Martin Borisiouk 5-7, in set three Arora would clinch the match 1-0 (9-7).

Singles:

#18 Andres Martin (GT) def. #58 Robin Catry (ST) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

#95 Braden Shick (ST) def. #42 Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-5, 6-4

Luca Staeheli (ST) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-4, 7-5

#103 Fons Van Sambeek (ST) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Damien Salvestre (ST) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4

Krish Arora (GT) def. Martin Borisiouk (ST) 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (9-7)

Doubles:

Robin Catry/Luca Staeheli (ST) def. #38 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-4

Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) def. Damien Salvestre/Joseph Wayand (ST) 6-3

Fons Van Sambeek/Braden Shick (ST) def. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-2

UP NEXT

Tech will return to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Wednesday, March 13.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com