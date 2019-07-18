Men’s Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team Award

TEMPE, Ariz. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis earned the ITA All-Academic Team award for the 2018-19 season. Individually, Zummy Bauer, Joseph Gandolfo and Andrew Li were honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Thursday.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).

Bauer, a redshirt freshman in 2019, was undefeated in singles play in dual matches action for the Jackets. It is the second time the business administration major has been named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. He was on the Dean’s List for both the 2018 fall and 2019 spring semesters.

Gandolfo carried a 5-7 record on the year and a 4-5 mark in dual match singles play. He pocketed eight matches in doubles play during the dual match season. A business administration major, Gandolfo earned Faculty Honors for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.

Li spent most of the season battling in the three spot for the Jackets and complied a 10-8 singles record in dual match play. The business administration major was 2-2 against ranked opponents in the 2018-19 season. Li was named to the Dean’s List in fall 2018 and earned Faculty Honors for the spring 2019 semester.

