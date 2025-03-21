Men’s Tennis Drops Tight Road Match at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Yellow Jackets suffered their second loss of ACC play Friday afternoon, falling to Miami 4-3 in a right road match.

Miami struck first, using a 6-1 win from Martin Katz/Antonio Prat over Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini to take the edge in doubles.

Tech answered with a win from the duo of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement, defeating Nacho Serra Sanchez/Leonardo Dal Boni of Miami 6-3 to even the doubles score.

Attention then turned to court three, where Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer battled Mehdi Sadaoui and Jules Garot, and got a 6-4 win to put Tech up 1-0 on the day.

Miami evened the score at 1-1 with a win from the number one spot, with No. 41 Katz defeating Bonetto 6-3, 6-1.

The Hurricanes extended their lead to 2-1 following a win from the number five spot, with Dal Boni beating Carlini 6-2, 6-1.

Brancatelli used a 7-5, 7-5 win from the number two spot to even the match at 2-2, defeating Prat of Miami for the senior’s seventh dual match win of the season.

The home squad took the lead again following a win from Jules Garot from the number six singles spot, who defeated Tech’s Richard Biagiotti 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Clement evened the score yet again for Tech, using a straight set win over Serra Sanchez, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) to put the match at 3-3.

It all came down to court four, where Arora and Sadaoui where fighting in a third set, but it was the Hurricane who claimed the win, taking the last two sets over Arora to win 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3 and clinch the win.

Tech stays on the road through the weekend, traveling to Florida State on Sunday, March 23.

#34 Miami 4, #38 Georgia Tech 3

Singles

#41 Martin Katz (UM) def. #109 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-3, 6-1 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Antonio Prat (UM) 7-5, 7-5 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3 Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-2, 6-1 Jules Garot (UM) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. #20 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-1 #59 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez/Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) 6-3 Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) 6-4

