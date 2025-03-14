Men’s Tennis Drops Match Against Duke, 4-1

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of Atlantic Coast Conference play Friday night, falling 4-1 to No. 11 Duke at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

It was the Yellow Jackets who struck first in doubles, with the duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini getting a 6-4 win over Duke’s duo of Pedro Rodenas and Theo Winegar.

Duke answered with a win from the number two doubles spot, where the team of Cooper Williams and Andreja Petrovic defeated Krish Arora and Christophe Clement 6-4.

Attention then turned to doubles number three, where the Tech pairing of Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer were battling with Duke’s Remy Dugardin and G Planelles, but it was ultimately the Blue Devils who claimed the win, defeating the Yellow Jacket duo 7-6 (7-3).

Tech evened the score a 1-1 following a win from Carlini on court five, with the freshman getting a 6-3, 6-0 win over Duke’s Alexander Visser.

Quickly after, the Blue Devils took the lead again following a win from singles court three, with Tech’s Arora falling 4-6, 6-0 to Connor Krug.

Duke took a 3-1 lead in the match with a win from the number one spot, where Rodenas issued Bonetto a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

The visiting squad closed out the win with a straight set win from court six, with Saahith Jayaraman defeating Richard Biagiotti 6-4, 6-1.

Tech stays at home through the weekend, welcoming in North Carolina on Sunday, March 16.

#11 Duke 4, #42 Georgia Tech 1

Singles

#35 Pedro Rodenas (DU) def. #120 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-3, 6-1 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. Andreja Petrovic (DU) 1-6, 5-5, unfinished Connor Krug (DU) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 6-0 Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Remy Dugardin (DU) 6-4, 4-2, unfinished Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Alexander Visser (DU) 6-3, 6-0 Saahith Jayaraman (DU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

#24 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. #30 Pedro Rodenas/Theo Winegar (DU) 6-4 #71 Cooper Williams/Andreja Petrovic (DU) def. #33 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4 Remy Dugardin/G Planelles Ripoll (DU) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 7-6 (7-3)

