Men’s Tennis Downs Boston College, 4-0

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Yellow Jackets claimed their fourth Atlantic Coast Conference victory Saturday afternoon, defeating Boston College 4-0 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In doubles action, the Yellow Jackets claimed a quick 6-3 win from the number one doubles spot, where the Tech duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini defeated Aidan Pack/Jake Vassel.

Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer then used a 6-3 defeat of the Boston College pairing of Andrew Ilie/Matthew Overvelde to claim the doubles point for Tech and take a 1-0 advantage in the match.

In singles action, Tech used three wins to close out the match against the Eagles, getting wins from courts two, four and five.

From court four, Clement struck first to put Tech up 2-0, getting a quick 6-1, 6-2 win over Pack of Boston College.

Brancatelli claimed the next win for Tech, getting a straight set win over Vassel from the number two spot to give Tech a 3-0 advantage on the day.

For the third match in a row, freshman Gianluca Carlini was the clincher, battling back after dropping his firsts set 3-6 to claim the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to defeat Connor McDonald and secure the 4-0 win for the Yellow Jackets.

Tech returns to The Flats this week for a pair of matches, hosting Duke on March 14 and North Carolina on March 16.

Georgia Tech 4, Boston College 0

Singles

Caleb Saltz (BC) vs. Nate Bonetto (GT) 3-6, 6-2, 2-3 unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Jake Vassel (BC) 6-1, 6-2 Andrew Ilie (BC) vs. Krish Arora (GT) 6-3, 4-5 unfinished Christophe Clement (GT) def. Aidan Pack (BC) 6-2, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Connor McDonald (BC) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Matthew Overvelde (BC) 6-7, 6-4 unfinished

Doubles

#24 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Aidan Pack/Jake Vassel (BC) 6-3 Liam O’Leary/Caleb Saltz (BC) vs. #33 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 5-4 unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Andrew Ilie/Matthew Overvelde (BC) 6-3

