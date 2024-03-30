Men's Tennis Dominates Miami 4-1

THE FLATS – After a heartbreaking loss to No.15 Florida State on Thursday, the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (14-6, 4-4 ACC) dominates Miami (10-10,2-7 ACC) in a 4-1 decision.

In doubles play, No. 48 Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra picked up a victory 7-5 over Miami’s No. 70 Antonio Prat and Martin Katz.

Despite dropping the doubles point, singles play was all Tech, as the Jackets secured four singles victories and clinched the match.

Rohan Sachdev evened the match at 1-all with a win at No.6 over Miami’s Nacho Serra Sanchez 6-4, 6-2. Arora’s 6-2, 6-4 win at No.5 would put the Jackets up 2-1 over Miami.

Arora’s win put the Jackets in the driver’s seat, as wins would come from Martin and Richard Biagiotti.

Martin would pick up a win over Miami’s Antonio Prat 6-3, 7-5. Martin is currently on an 11-game winning streak.

At No.4, Biagiotti clinched the match with a win over Miami’s Adrien Burdet, 6-1, 7-5.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will head to Kentucky for a conference matchup against Louisville on Friday, April 5.

