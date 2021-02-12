Men's Tennis Defeats Georgia State, 7-0

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis defeated Georgia State, 7-0, on Friday evening at the Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets (4-2, 0-0 ACC) clinched the doubles point over the Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) as No. 41 Andres Martin & Keshav Chopra took court two and Zummy Bauer & Brandon McKinney won court three, with both pairs collecting wins in 7-5 efforts. Chopra/Martin are now 6-2 in doubles overall, as well as 4-2 in dual match doubles. Bauer/McKinney picked up their first dual match doubles win when paired together.

Tech kept the momentum rolling in singles winning on every court. No. 59 Martin was the first Jacket to tally a singles win, as he topped Andrei Duarte 6-2, 6-3, on court two. With the win Martin moves to 4-1 in dual match singles this year.

Next, Brandon Freestone captured court six with a 6-1, 6-2, showing against Diego Padilha. Freestone is undefeated in dual match singles sporting a 3-0 record.

With the Yellow Jackets up 3-0 Chopra sealed the team victory with a 7-6 (1), 6-1 win versus Roberts Grinvalds on court three. Court one saw Marcus McDaniel handle Vazha Shubladze in a 6-3, 6-4, performance. McDaniel is now 5-0 in dual match singles.

McKinney followed McDaniel up with a 6-2, 6-4, win over Harvey Maughan on court five. Court four came down to a third set tie-breaker that featured Pablo Schelcher in a close 7-6 (1), 3-6, 1-0 (8), contest with Mihai Marinescu. Following Friday evening’s match Tech is 24-7 (.774) in dual match singles, including a 6-0 overall record on court two this year.

Georgia Tech returns to the court this Sunday when the Jackets play host to The Citadel. The match is slotted to begin at 2 p.m. (EST).

Georgia Tech 7, Georgia State 0

Doubles Competition

No. 30 A. Duarte/R. Grinvalds (GSU) def. No. 31 M. McDaniel/P. Schelcher (GT) 6-4 No. 41 K. Chopra/A. Martin (GT) def. H. Maughan/V. Shubladze 7-5 Z. Bauer/B. McKinney (GT) def. K. Huynh/M/ Marinescu 7-5

Singles Competition

M. McDaniel (GT) def. V. Shubladze (GSU) 6-3, 6-4 No. 59 A. Martin (GT) def. A. Duarte (GSU) 6-2, 6-3 K. Chopra (GT) def. R. Grinvalds (GSU) 7-6(1), 6-1 P. Schelcher (GT def. M. Marinescu (GSU) 7-6(6), 3-6, 1-0 B. McKinney (GT) def. H. Maughan (GSU) 6-2, 6-4 B. Freestone (GT) def. D. Padilha (GSU) 6-1, 6-2

