Men's Tennis Concludes Play at ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closed out play in the ITA All-American Championships Tuesday, with two doubles duos playing in consolation matches.

The No. 42 ranked duo of Nate Bonetto and Gabrielle Brancatelli got their first win as a newly-formed doubles duo on Tuesday, getting a win in straight sets over Luis Felipe Miguel and Adam Bojkovic from Tulsa, winning 6-0, 7-5.

Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti, who are ranked No. 56 in the latest ITA poll, also got a win in the consolation round, defeating Ethan Silva and Grant Lothringer from Texas A&M, 6-3, 7-5.

The Yellow Jackets do not advance to the main draw and conclude play at the tournament. Tech will be back in action Oct. 10 for the ITA Southeast Regionals, hosted by UCF.

ITA All-American Championships Results:

Doubles Qualifying – Consolation Bracket

Nate Bonetto/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Luis Felipe Miguel/Adam Bojkovic (Tulsa) 6-0, 7-5

Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Ethan Silva/Grant Lothringer (TAMU) 6-3, 7-5

