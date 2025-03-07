Men’s Tennis Claims 4-3 Victory in Tight Road Match at SMU

DALLAS, Texas – The Yellow Jackets battled from a 3-1 deficit and claimed four singles wins on the road to defeat SMU 4-3 on Friday night, claiming their third ACC win of the season.

The home squad struck first in doubles action, with the SMU duo of Georgi Georgiev and Ofek Shimanov defeated Tech’s Krish Arora and Christophe Clement 6-4.

At the number two doubles spot, there was battle between Tech’s Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini and SMU’s Trevor Svajda/Louis Cloud, with the match going to a tiebreaker, but it was the home duo that took the match 7-6 (7-2) to give SMU a 1-0 lead in the match.

In singles action, Tech claimed four wins to battle back against the Mustangs, who held a 3-1 advantage at one point in the match.

The Mustangs extended their lead to 2-0 on the day following a win on court one, where Tech’s Bonetto dropped the match 1-6, 2-6 to Svajda of SMU.

Arora put Tech on the board with a win over No. 115 Jerry Barton from court three, getting a straight set win 6-3, 6-3 to put the match at 2-1.

The Mustangs extended their lead to 3-1 following a win from court five, where Tech’s Richard Biagiotti fell 3-6, 3-6 to Louis Cloud of SMU.

Gabriele Brancatelli used a win from singles number two to put the match at 3-2, defeating Georgiev 6-4, 6-3.

Clement tied the match at three all with a comeback win on court four, dropping his first set with Shimanov 1-6, before rattling off two wins to take the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Attention then turned to court six, where Carlini of Tech and Noah McDonald of SMU were battling in a third set. After dropping the first set 5-7, Bauer claimed the next two 6-1, 6-4 to secure the 4-3 road win for the Yellow Jackets.

Tech stays on the road through the weekend, traveling to Boston College for a match on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Georgia Tech 4, SMU 3

Singles

#95 Trevor Svajda (SMU) def. #120 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Georgi Georgiev (SMU) 6-4, 6-2 Krish Arora (GT) def. #115 Jerry Barton (SMU) 6-3, 6-3 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Ofek Shimanov (SMU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Louis Cloud (SMU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 6-3 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Noah McDonald (SMU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Georgi Georgiev/Ofek Shimanov (SMU) def. #33 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4 Trevor Svajda/Louis Cloud (SMU) def. #24 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 7-6 (7-2) Vikas Deo/Xavier Calvelo (SMU) vs. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-6, unfinished

