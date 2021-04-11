Men's Tennis Captures 5-2 Win Over Louisville

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis picked up a 5-2 victory over Louisville at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. The No. 32 Yellow Jackets (11-8, 5-6 ACC) routed the Cardinals (9-9, 3-6 ACC) in a close match up in doubles, before they took over in singles winning four courts. Sunday’s match served as senior day for academic seniors Zummy Bauer and Brandon Freestone.

In doubles Tech bounced back after dropping position three, collecting wins by No. 50 Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin on position one and in a tightly contested 7-6 showing by Freestone/Pablo Schelcher. McDaniel/Martin are 2-2 together this season, while Martin is now 11-4 in dual match doubles. Freestone/Schelcher are now 5-3 in dual match doubles when paired with each other.

True freshman Chen Dong was the first Jacket to score in singles, defeating David Mizrahi 6-3, 6-3, on position six, gaining his second straight singles win and improving him to an 8-4 dual match singles record. No. 24 Martin fell on court two to Fabien Salle, but No. 20 McDaniel helped keep Tech afloat with a clutch 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 effort over Tin Chen. McDaniel sports a 15-3 dual match singles record and is 7-3 in singles in conference play.

After Schelcher lost position three to Sergio Hernandez, redshirt freshman Brandon McKinney sealed up the Yellow Jacket win in a third set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (4) against Matthew Fung. McKinney improves to an 8-8 dual match singles record. Redshirt freshman Keshav Chopra finished off the Cardinals at position four, earning a win over Josh Howard-Tripp to gain his 10th dual match singles win this year.

Tech finishes with a 7-5 record at home this season. The Jackets will be back on the road next weekend as Tech takes on Boston College on Sunday, April 18 to close out the 2021 regular season.

No. 32 GT 5 vs. RV. Louisville 2

Apr 11, 2021 at Atlanta, Ga. (Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

Singles competition

1. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Tin Chen (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 6-1, 1-6, 6-4

2. Fabien Salle (Louisville Men’s Tennis) def. Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 7-5

3. Sergio Hernandez (Louisville Men’s Tennis) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 7-5

4. Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Josh Howard-Tripp (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

5. Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Matthew Fung (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

6. Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. David Mizrahi (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. Fabien Salle/Matthew Fung (Louisville Men’s

Tennis) 7-5

2.Brandon Freestone/Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) def. Tin Chen/Sergio Hernandez

(Louisville Men’s Tennis) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Alex Wesbrooks/Kyle Tang (Louisville Men’s Tennis) def.

Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) 6-4

Match notes:

No. 32 Georgia Tech 11-8 (5-6 ACC), RV. Louisville 9-9 (3-6 ACC)

Played outdoors

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2), Singles (6, 2, 1, 3, 5, 4 )

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com