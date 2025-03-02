Men’s Tennis Captures 4-1 win over Louisville

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating Louisville 4-1 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex to move to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in ACC play.

In doubles play, the team of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini got their eighth win of the spring to give Tech the advantage in doubles, getting a quick 6-1 win over Louisville’s Enrique Pena and Hamza El Amine.

From the number one doubles spot, the team of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement used a 6-3 win over Louisville’s Andre Steinbach and Kosuke Nakanishi to secure the doubles point and give Tech a 1-0 lead in the match.

In singles action, Louisville responded with a win from court three, where Will Mayew issued Arora a 6-2, 6-0 defeat.

Senior Gabriele Brancatelli answered with a win of his own, defeating Steinbach in straight sets from singles court two, downing the Cardinal 6-4, 6-1.

From court four, Clement took on Louisville’s Nakanishi, but it was the Yellow Jacket who got the win in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3.

It was the freshman Carlini who closed out the match, getting a 7-5, 6-3 win over Piet Steveker to clinch the 4-1 win for the Yellow Jackets.

The remaining two matches went unfinished, with Bonetto up 7-5, 3-3 on Natan Rodrigues, and Richard Biagiotti up a set on Miguel Avendano.

Tech hits the road next weekend for a pair of matches, traveling to SMU on Friday March 7 before playinig at Boston College on March 9.

Georgia Tech 4, Louisville 1

Singles

#104 Nate Bonetto (GT) vs. Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 7-5, 3-3, unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-4, 6-1 Will Mayew (LOU) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-2, 6-0 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 6-2, 6-3 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Miguel Avendano (LOU) 6-4, 2-4, unfinished Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Piet Steveker (LOU) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

#33 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Andre Steinbach/Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 6-3 #19 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Enrique Pena/Hamza El Amine (LOU) 6-1 Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) vs. Miguel Avendano/Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 4-3, unfinished

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com