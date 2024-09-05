Men’s Tennis Announces Fall Tournament Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis announced its fall schedule Thursday, which includes three ITA events and the GT Fall Invite on The Flats.

The Yellow Jackets, in their 27th year under Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne, begin their fall competition by traveling to Athens, Ga., Sept 13-15 for the Southern Intercollegiate Championships, hosted by the University of Georgia.

Tech ­will travel to Oklahoma the following week to compete at ITA All-American Championships (Sept. 21-29), hosted by Tulsa. The draw in Tulsa consists of: 128 in pre-qualifying, 64 in qualifying and 64 in the main draw for singles, and 32 in the main draw for doubles. Ten singles players and four doubles team will qualify for NCAAs.

The squad will then travel to the Sunshine State for ITA Southeast Regionals, hosted by UCF, Oct. 10-15. Each regional will consist of a singles main draw of 64 and a doubles main draw of 32. Two singles finalists from each regional will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship, while the doubles champion from each region will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Tech then returns home Nov. 1-3 to host the GT Fall Invite at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The following weekend (Nov. 7-10) the squad will be split between ITA Sectional Championships in Tallahassee, Fla., and the Destin Invitational. At Sectionals, only players and doubles teams who have yet qualify for NCAA Championships, and have made deep runs at the ITA All-American or ITA Regional Championships will be eligible for participation. Sectionals will have a draw size of 32 singles and 16 doubles teams. From here, six singles players and three doubles team from each section (four sections total) will qualify for NCAAs.

The fall slate is capped off by NCAA Individual Championships in Waco, Texas, hosted by Baylor, Nov. 19-24.