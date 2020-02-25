Men’s Swimming Takes On ACC Championships

THE FLATS – After a strong performance from the divers and women last weekend, Georgia Tech’s men’s team will travel to Greensboro, N.C. to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 26-29 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Yellow Jacket men, who spent most of the season ranked in the top 25, will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features seven ranked men’s teams – No. 5 NC State, No. 9 Louisville, No. 14 Florida State, No. 15 Virginia, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Virginia Tech, t-No. 23 North Carolina.

Watch/Results

Live Results

ACC Network Extra

Feb 27 – Watch

Feb 28 – Watch

Feb 29 – Watch

Event Schedule

Wednesday, February 26

Finals:

4:00 p.m. 200 Medley Relay

800 Freestyle Relay

Thursday, February 27

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. 500 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Individual Medley

50 Yard Freestyle

Finals:

6:00 p.m. 500 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Individual Medley

50 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Friday, February 28

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. 100 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Individual Medley

200 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Breaststroke

100 Yard Backstroke

Finals:

6:00 p.m. 100 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Individual Medley

200 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Breaststroke

100 Yard Backstroke

400 Yard Medley Relay

Saturday, February 29

Preliminaries:

10:00 a.m. 200 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

1650 Yard Freestyle

Finals:

6:00 p.m. 1650 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

400 Yard Freestyle

