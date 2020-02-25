Men’s Swimming Takes On ACC Championships

THE FLATS – After a strong performance from the divers and women last weekend, Georgia Tech’s men’s team will travel to Greensboro, N.C. to compete in the ACC Championships on Feb. 26-29 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The Yellow Jacket men, who spent most of the season ranked in the top 25, will face off against some of the best in the country as the ACC features seven ranked men’s teams – No. 5 NC State, No. 9 Louisville, No. 14 Florida State, No. 15 Virginia, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Virginia Tech, t-No. 23 North Carolina.
Watch/Results
ACC Network Extra
Event Schedule
Wednesday, February 26
Finals:
4:00 p.m. 200 Medley Relay
800 Freestyle Relay
Thursday, February 27
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Friday, February 28
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
400 Yard Medley Relay
Saturday, February 29
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
1650 Yard Freestyle
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 1650 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Freestyle
