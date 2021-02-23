Men's Swimming Prepped for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s swimming is set and ready to take on the 2021 postseason this week as they head to Greensboro, N.C., to compete at ACC Championships on Feb. 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra each day.
The No. 22 ranked Yellow Jackets look to face off against some of the top teams in the nation as the ACC features nine men’s teams ranked in the most recent CSCAA NCAA Division I Poll, the most of any conference – No. 5 NC State, No. 7 Louisville, No. 10 Virginia, No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Florida State, No. 17 Notre Dame, No. 18 North Carolina and No. 25 Pittsburgh.
WATCH
- Feb. 24th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 25th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 26th on ACC Network Extra
- Feb. 27th on ACC Network Extra
LIVE RESULTS
- Follow along with live results each day here.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday, February 24
Finals:
5:15 p.m. 200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay
Thursday, February 25
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Friday, February 26
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 100 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Individual Medley
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
400 Yard Medley Relay
Saturday, February 27
Preliminaries:
10:00 a.m. 200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
Finals:
6:00 p.m. 1650 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com