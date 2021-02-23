Men's Swimming Prepped for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s swimming is set and ready to take on the 2021 postseason this week as they head to Greensboro, N.C., to compete at ACC Championships on Feb. 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra each day.

The No. 22 ranked Yellow Jackets look to face off against some of the top teams in the nation as the ACC features nine men’s teams ranked in the most recent CSCAA NCAA Division I Poll, the most of any conference – No. 5 NC State, No. 7 Louisville, No. 10 Virginia, No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Florida State, No. 17 Notre Dame, No. 18 North Carolina and No. 25 Pittsburgh.