Men's Swimming & Diving Ready for NCAA's

Here is a complete list of participants . You can find more information regarding the DI Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships here .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s swimming & diving is prepped and ready to take on the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., getting underway on Wednesday night and will run through Saturday in what will be the first D1 nationals in two years.

Batur UNLU (500 free, 200 free), Caio Pumputis (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast), Christian Ferraro (100 fly, 200 fly) and Kyle Barone (100 back) will represent the White & Gold on the individual swimming end of things, while Ruben Lechuga (1m, 3m, Platform) will be the Jackets lone diver at nationals.

All finals sessions, including Wednesday’s 800 free relay, will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the prelims will start at 10 a.m.

Below is the full event schedule. The championship will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE

All times Eastern. Relays will only be raced as timed finals during the evening sessions.

March 24 — 6 p.m. finals

800-yard Freestyle Relay

March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

200-yard Freestyle Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

One-meter Diving

March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Medley Relay

Three-meter Diving

March 27 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

1,650-yard Freestyle

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Platform Diving

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com