Men's Swim & Dive Ranked No. 19 by CSCAA

The Yellow Jackets were one of eight Atlantic Coast Conference teams featured in the top-25. No. 6 NC State, No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 Virginia, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Florida State, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 20 North Carolina and No. 21 Pittsburgh rounded out the ACC schools that made the cut.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Georiga Tech men’s swimming & diving was ranked No. 19 in the latest CSCAA national poll, announced by the association on Wednesday afternoon.

Tech has begun its 2021 spring schedule since the last slate of national rankings were released in December. Recently the Jackets dropped a close dual meet against No. 22 Auburn on Jan. 8, falling 145-117 to the Tigers, before the dive squad headed to Tallahassee for a diving exhibition versus Florida State.

At the Auburn dual meet Tech was guided by seniors Caio Pumputis and Christian Ferraro. Pumputis took three gold with a first place (1:48.40) finish in the 200 IM and two NCAA B qualifying times in the 200 breast (1:57.71) and 100 breast (54.01).

Ferraro followed that up sweeping the butterfly events placing first with a mark of 48.03 in the 100 fly and a gold medal in the 1:47.09 in the 200 fly.

True freshman Batur Unlu also took multiple gold medals, capturing first in the 100 free (44.59) and 200 free (1:36.97) before taking silver in the 500 free with a time of 4:32.53. The final gold medal for the Jackets came courtesy of Kyle Barone, who kicked to a time of 48.11 in the 100 back to lead the field.

Tech diving saw senior Jacob Kreider lead the way with a third-place 3-meter finish (339.08) and a fourth-place 1-meter finish (262.95) against FSU.

Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving will return home this weekend when it hosts Alabama for a dual meet on Friday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

