Men's Swim & Dive Ranked No. 16 by SwimSwam

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s swim & dive was ranked as the No. 16 team in the latest SwimSwam NCAA Div. I Power Rankings. The Jackets climbed up four spots in the January rankings release, coming in at No. 20 in late December.

Nine Atlantic Coast Conference schools made the top-25 cut, with No. 24 North Carolina, No. 23 Florida State, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 21 Miami, No. 18 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. 12 Virginia, No. 8 Louisville and No. 7 NC State rounding out the conferences’ representatives.

At Tech’s last dual meet versus No. 14 Alabama the men captured gold in 11 different events, backed by Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro, Batur Unlu and Caleb Blischke each finishing in first-place in one or more of their respective swimming events. On the diving side of things, Ruben Lechuga swept the field as he was the top finisher in both the 1m & 3m dive.

The Yellow Jackets host Gardner-Webb swimming and FSU & Miami diving this weekend. The dive squad will face the Seminoles and Hurricanes on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30; swimming events against the Runnin’ Bulldogs will be held on Saturday.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

