Men’s Swim and Dive Gears Up For NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is set for the men’s NCAA Championships this week, with four Yellow Jackets qualifying for the championship in their respective events. The meet will be held in Federal Way, Wash., hosted by Washington State.

Prelims and finals of all four days (March 26-29) will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live results can be found here.

Following a strong season from the Tech men’s squad, four Yellow Jackets punched their ticket to Federal Way, with three Yellow Jackets making repeat appearances.

Senior Mert Kilavuz is heading to NCAA’s for the fourth time in his career and will compete in the 1650 freestyle on Saturday.

Senior Berke Saka will be making his fifth appearance at NCAA’s and is set to compete in the 200 IM (Thursday) and 200 back (Saturday).

Freshman Uros Zivanovic is set for his first NCAA appearance and will compete in the 100 breast (Friday).

On the boards, Max Fowler is gearing up for his second NCAA Championships, with the sophomore competing in the 1-meter (Thursday) and 3-meter (Friday) event.

Additionally, the men’s team recorded an A cut in the 200 medley relay and will bring Leandro Odorici, Antonio Romero, Robin Yeboah and David Gapinski as relay alternates.

Championship Schedule (Tech events only):

Wednesday, March 26: 200 Medley Relay (Relay Alternates) – 9 p.m. EST

Thursday, March 27: 200 IM (Saka), 1-meter diving (Fowler) – Prelims at 1 p.m. EST, Finals at 9 p.m. EST

Friday, March 28: 100 breast (Zivanovic), 3-meter diving (Fowler) – Prelims at 1 p.m. EST, Finals at 9 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 29: 1650 free (Kilavuz), 200 back (Saka) – Prelims at 1 p.m. EST, Finals at 9 p.m. EST

