Men’s Basketball’s 2024-25 ACC Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina and host Duke on Dec. 21, the conference office announced Tuesday evening as it unveiled the entire league schedule for 2024-25 live on the ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets have opened their ACC schedule against either the Tar Heels or Blue Devils each of the last three years, and now will face both of the conference’s blue bloods in the month of December for the first time.
Tip times and television coverage for some games, including the home ACC opener vs. Duke, are flexed and will be announced after the beginning of the season.
The Yellow Jackets then resume the conference race in earnest in January, hosting a New Year’s Eve matchup against Notre Dame and a Saturday, Jan. 4 tilt against Boston College before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Syracuse (Jan. 7) and SMU (Jan. 11). Tech also hosts Clemson (Jan. 14) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) during the month, and travel to Florida State (Jan. 18) and Notre Dame (Jan. 28).
Louisville (Feb. 1) and new conference members Stanford (Feb. 12) and California (Feb. 15) visit McCamish Pavilion during the month of February, while NC State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) come to Atlanta to close out the Yellow Jackets’ home slate. In between, Tech will visit Clemson (Feb. 4) and Virginia (Feb. 8) back-to-back, as well as Boston College (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) in consecutive road games during the month.
Tech finishes its regular-season campaign March 8 at Wake Forest.
The ACC’s scheduling model for 2024-25 for all teams breaks down as follows:
- Each school will play two games, home and away, versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).
- Each team plays one of the remaining 15 teams twice, both home and away.
- Each team will play the remaining 14 conference opponents once, seven at home only, and the other seven away only.
As announced earlier this year, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Tech 2024-25 schedule notes:
- Saturday home ACC games include Duke (Dec. 21), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1).
- Tech’s home-and-away opponents in 2024-25 are Boston College and its permanent rivals Clemson and Notre Dame.
- Including non-conference games, Tech will appear five times on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU), 14 times on the ACC Network, and three times on The CW Network.
- Of the three new members of the ACC, Tech has faced SMU the most (8-6 all-time, last meeting in 1986). The Jackets are 0-3 vs. California (last meeting 2012) and 1-2 vs. Stanford (last meeting 2000).
- Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Duke, Notre Dame and Boston College.
- Tech will play 19 regular-season games at McCamish Pavilion, the most since the 2016-17 season, when the Jackets played 21 total home games, including two on the NIT.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire, remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 19-game home schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, and six home games will be played on a Friday (Georgia) or Saturday (Cincinnati, Central Arkansas, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, California, NC State).
Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its core of Lance Terry, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., Naithan George and Baye Ndongo by signing the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
2024-25 GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Some tip times and TV still to be finalized
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|TV
|Time
|Nov. 6
|Wed.
|WEST GEORGIA
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 10
|Sun.
|NORTH FLORIDA
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 12
|Tue.
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 15
|Fri.
|GEORGIA
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 23
|Sat.
|CINCINNATI
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 27
|Wed.
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|ACCNX
|tba
|Nov. 30
|Sat.
|CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|ACCNX
|tba
|Dec. 3
|Tue.
|at Oklahoma (SEC/ACC Challenge)
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Dec. 7
|Sat.
|at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Dec. 15
|Sun.
|vs. Northwestern (MKE Tip-off, Fiserv Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.)
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 18
|Wed.
|UMBC
|ACCNX
|tba
|Dec. 21
|Sat.
|DUKE
|ACC Network
|tba
|Dec. 28
|Sat.
|ALABAMA A&M
|ACC Network
|12 p.m.
|Dec. 31
|Tue.
|NOTRE DAME
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Jan. 4
|Sat.
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|ESPNU
|tba
|Jan. 7
|Tue.
|at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 11
|Sat.
|at SMU
|ESPN2/U
|tba
|Jan. 14
|Tue.
|CLEMSON
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|Sat.
|at Florida State
|ESPNU
|tba
|Jan. 22
|Wed.
|VIRGINIA TECH
|ESPN2/U
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 28
|Tue.
|at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Feb. 1
|Sat.
|LOUISVILLE
|The CW
|3:45 p.m.
|Feb. 4
|Tue.
|at Clemson
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Feb. 8
|Sat.
|at Virginia
|The CW
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 12
|Wed.
|STANFORD
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 15
|Sat.
|CALIFORNIA
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Feb. 22
|Sat.
|at Boston College
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 25
|Tue.
|at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|March 1
|Sat.
|NC STATE
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|March 4
|Tue.
|MIAMI
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|March 8
|Sat.
|at Wake Forest
|The CW
|12 p.m.
|March 11-15
|Tue.-Sat.
|ACC Tournament, Charlotte, N.C.
|*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern
|ACCNX denotes live stream on the ESPN app (not on linear TV)
|The CW network airs on Peachtree TV in Atlanta (check local listings in other areas)
