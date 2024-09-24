Men’s Basketball’s 2024-25 ACC Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina and host Duke on Dec. 21, the conference office announced Tuesday evening as it unveiled the entire league schedule for 2024-25 live on the ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets have opened their ACC schedule against either the Tar Heels or Blue Devils each of the last three years, and now will face both of the conference’s blue bloods in the month of December for the first time.

Tip times and television coverage for some games, including the home ACC opener vs. Duke, are flexed and will be announced after the beginning of the season.

The Yellow Jackets then resume the conference race in earnest in January, hosting a New Year’s Eve matchup against Notre Dame and a Saturday, Jan. 4 tilt against Boston College before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Syracuse (Jan. 7) and SMU (Jan. 11). Tech also hosts Clemson (Jan. 14) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) during the month, and travel to Florida State (Jan. 18) and Notre Dame (Jan. 28).

Louisville (Feb. 1) and new conference members Stanford (Feb. 12) and California (Feb. 15) visit McCamish Pavilion during the month of February, while NC State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) come to Atlanta to close out the Yellow Jackets’ home slate. In between, Tech will visit Clemson (Feb. 4) and Virginia (Feb. 8) back-to-back, as well as Boston College (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) in consecutive road games during the month.

Tech finishes its regular-season campaign March 8 at Wake Forest.

The ACC’s scheduling model for 2024-25 for all teams breaks down as follows:

Each school will play two games, home and away, versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).

Each team plays one of the remaining 15 teams twice, both home and away.

Each team will play the remaining 14 conference opponents once, seven at home only, and the other seven away only.

As announced earlier this year, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Tech 2024-25 schedule notes: