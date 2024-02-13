Men’s Basketball Travels to Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Looking to even the season series with Notre Dame and get in the winning column for February, Georgia Tech travels to face the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion.

Tech (10-14, 3-10 ACC) remained winless in the month of February after falling late at Louisville, 79-67, Saturday. The Jackets also lost 82-76 at NC State and 80-51 at home to Wake Forest since knocking off No. 3 North Carolina to close out the month of January. The Yellow Jackets, who have also defeated Duke and Clemson in conference play, have lost six of their last seven games and 11 of their last 13.

Notre Dame (8-16, 3-10 ACC) is in a similar place, having lost nine of its last 11. The Fighting Irish defeated Tech in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 9, but then lost seven in a row before defeating Virginia Tech at home, 74-66, Saturday.

Wednesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 383 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF