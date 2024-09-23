Men’s Basketball to Open ACC Slate Dec. 7 at North Carolina

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina, tipping at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the ACC Network, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.
The ACC announced the entire slate of games for the opening weekend Dec. 7-8, including tip time and television coverage, as well as details for the SEC/ACC Challenge games earlier that week.
All 18 conference teams will be in action the weekend of Dec. 7-8. Tech’s visit to Chapel Hill marks the third time in four years that the Yellow Jackets will open their ACC slate against the Tar Heels. The Jackets fell to North Carolina, 79-62, at McCamish Pavilion to open the 2021-22 ACC season, and dropped a 75-69 decision to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in December of 2022.
In the SEC/ACC Challenge earlier in the week on Dec. 3, Tech will visit one of the Southeastern Conference’s new members, Oklahoma. The game will tip at 9 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU, marking the first meeting for the teams since Nov. 17, 1995.
The ACC will announce full schedules for all 18 teams at 8 p.m. Tuesday night live on the ACC Network.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire, remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The non-conference slate will include home games against Cincinnati and Georgia. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in the coming weeks.
Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its core of Lance Terry, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., Naithan George and Baye Ndongo by signing the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
2024-25 GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL PARTIAL SCHEDULE
Remaining schedule still to be finalized
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|TV
|Time
|Nov. 6
|Wed.
|WEST GEORGIA
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 10
|Sun.
|NORTH FLORIDA
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 12
|Tue.
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 15
|Fri.
|GEORGIA
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 23
|Sat.
|CINCINNATI
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 27
|Wed.
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 30
|Sat.
|CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 3
|Tue.
|at Oklahoma (SEC/ACC Challenge)
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Dec. 7
|Sat.
|at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Dec. 15
|Sun.
|vs. Northwestern (MKE Tip-off, Fiserv Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.)
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 18
|Wed.
|UMBC
|tba
|tba
