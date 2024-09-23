Men’s Basketball to Open ACC Slate Dec. 7 at North Carolina

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina, tipping at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the ACC Network, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

The ACC announced the entire slate of games for the opening weekend Dec. 7-8, including tip time and television coverage, as well as details for the SEC/ACC Challenge games earlier that week.

All 18 conference teams will be in action the weekend of Dec. 7-8. Tech’s visit to Chapel Hill marks the third time in four years that the Yellow Jackets will open their ACC slate against the Tar Heels. The Jackets fell to North Carolina, 79-62, at McCamish Pavilion to open the 2021-22 ACC season, and dropped a 75-69 decision to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in December of 2022.

In the SEC/ACC Challenge earlier in the week on Dec. 3, Tech will visit one of the Southeastern Conference’s new members, Oklahoma. The game will tip at 9 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU, marking the first meeting for the teams since Nov. 17, 1995.

The ACC will announce full schedules for all 18 teams at 8 p.m. Tuesday night live on the ACC Network.