Men’s Basketball Take Its Turn at ACC Tipoff Wednesday

Charlotte, N.C. – Sophomore point guard Naithan George, senior wing Kowacie Reeves, Jr., and second-year head coach Damon Stoudamire are representing the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff, the conference’s annual media day at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.. Fans can watch much of the activity live throughout the day on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

Tech’s head coach and student-athletes will participate in a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. ACC Network will be live on site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coverage of Tech’s activities will be posted on its social channels (X, Facebook, Instagram) throughout the day.

Viewing Schedule

1:15 p.m. – Coach Stoudamire live on ACC Network set

4 p.m. – Stoudamire/George/Reeves, Jr., live press conference at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (click link to view)

4:45 p.m. – George and Reeves, Jr., live on ACC Network set

Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its core of Reeves, Jr., George, Lance Terry and Baye Ndongo by signing the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 6 at home against West Georgia, and open their ACC schedule at North Carolina on Dec. 7.

