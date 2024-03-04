Men’s Basketball Starts Final Week of Regular Season at Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Winners of three of its last four games, Georgia Tech closes out its regular season on the road this week, first visiting Wake Forest Tuesday night at 9 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Tech (13-16, 6-12 ACC) has won two in a row, having defeated Miami (80-76) and Florida State (85-76) in the last week. The Jackets have also scored ACC wins over Duke, Clemson (on the road), North Carolina and Syracuse, and are tied for 12th place in the ACC standings with Boston College and Miami.

Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8 ACC) has lost its last two games at Notre Dame (70-65) and Virginia Tech (87-76) but are undefeated at home this season (15-0), including a win over Duke on Feb. 24. The Demon Deacons defeated Tech in Atlanta, 80-51, on Feb. 6, and are 3-4 since then.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 383 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF