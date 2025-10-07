Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets On Sale

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball 2025-26 season are now on sale. The competitive schedule features a 19-game home slate, highlighted by nine Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

Upper-level tickets can be purchased for as little as $15, and lower-level seats start at $35. All Georgia Tech home games on the schedule are available for purchase beginning today. The Yellow Jackets host 10 non-conference opponents, including Mississippi State as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3, and ACC foes Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Clemson and North Carolina in January. Wake Forest, Virginia and Florida State visit McCamish Pavilion in February, while California rounds out Tech’s regular season home schedule on March 4.

Georgia Tech tips-off the third season under head coach Damon Stoudamire on Nov. 3 welcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore to The Thrillerdome, opening a three-game home slate before making its only true road contest of the non-conference slate to Georgia (Nov. 14). A pair of home contests against Georgia Southern (Nov. 18) and West Georgia (Nov. 23) precede Tech’s holiday tournament in the Emerald Coast Classic to conclude the month of November. Mississippi State begins a five-game homestand before the Yellow Jackets open ACC play.

Stoudamire returned Georgia Tech to postseason play last season for the first time in four years as the Jackets earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament after posting 17 wins. Tech finished the regular season strong, winning five of its last seven to finish eighth in the ACC to earn a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament. Stoudamire welcomes back solid leadership to the 2025-26 squad, while also welcoming a 10-member newcomer class that features the 13th-ranked freshman recruiting class in the country.

PURCHASE VIDEOBOARD MESSAGES

Georgia Tech fans can receive a unique experience through purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at halftime during a home contest at McCamish Pavilion. A maximum of 10 slots are available per game with messages limited to 100 characters, and can be purchased for just $45. The deadline to purchase a videoboard message is five days prior to the contest. Georgia Tech Athletics reserves the right to cancel and refund any submissions deemed not appropriate. Videoboard messages are not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season remain on sale to the general public. Prices start at $290 for the full slate of games. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member