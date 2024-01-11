Men’s Basketball Signees Nominated for McDonald’s All-America Game

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech recruits Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac, who both signed letters-of-intent to play for the Yellow Jackets in November, have been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Mustaf and Kirouac were on the list, released this week, of more than 700 boys and girls currently playing high school basketball. The top 48 players from that list will participate in an annual all-star games to be played in April at the Toyota Center in Houston..

Mustaf, a 6-4 combo guard whose father Jerrod starred at Maryland in the late 1980s, hails from Bowie, Md., but is attending Overtime Elite in Atlanta for his senior year after attending Carmel Christian Academy in North Carolina last year. Kirouac, a rapidly developing 6-11 big man, is from Cumming, Ga., and attended North Forsyth High School before enrolling at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., for his senior year.

Mustaf is ranked No. 51 overall in the 247Sports composite ranking, and No. 7 at his position. He earned all-state honors last season at Carmel Christian School, leading the Cougars to a 28-4 record and a berth in the state championship game. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He began his prep career at legendary DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., where his father attended. There, he averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a sophomore. He also enjoyed a standout summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit in 2023 and was named MVP of the 2022 adidas 3SSB 17U Championship.

Ranked No. 30 among centers and No. 181 overall in the 247Sports composite ranking, Kirouac attended North Forsyth High School in Cumming, where he was named honorable mention all-state and also to the 6A Region 8 all-region team for his play throughout the 2022-23 season. Kirouac made the 6A Region 8 all-tournament team for his performance in the postseason, and was selected to play in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-star game after the season. For the 2022-23 season, he averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots per game. He played AAU ball for the Atlanta Xpress, and finished fifth in rebounding on the UA Next Circuit in 2023 (8.2 rpg).