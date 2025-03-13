Men’s Basketball Season Tickets for 2025-26 Now on Sale

THE FLATS – Season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the third under new head coach Damon Stoudamire, are now on sale to the general public. Tech’s schedule at McCamish Pavilion will include 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games as well as the Yellow Jackets’ always-challenging non-conference slate.

Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men will include Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in late summer.

The Yellow Jackets made a significant leap from year 1 to year 2 under Stoudamire in 2024-25, finishing the season with a winning record overall and an 8th-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Yellow Jackets won three Quad 1 games and earned a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, overcoming several injuries to players in their primary playing rotation.

Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member

Benefits for season ticket members are as follows…

Best seat locations

Access to interest-free payment plan

Priority post-season ticket access

Season parking options

ACC Basketball in the heart of midtown

Ticket flexibility: easily transfer or sell tickets

Dedicated ticket sales representative