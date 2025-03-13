Men’s Basketball Season Tickets for 2025-26 Now on Sale

THE FLATS – Season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the third under new head coach Damon Stoudamire, are now on sale to the general public. Tech’s schedule at McCamish Pavilion will include 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games as well as the Yellow Jackets’ always-challenging non-conference slate.
Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men will include Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in late summer.
The Yellow Jackets made a significant leap from year 1 to year 2 under Stoudamire in 2024-25, finishing the season with a winning record overall and an 8th-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Yellow Jackets won three Quad 1 games and earned a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, overcoming several injuries to players in their primary playing rotation.
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member
Benefits for season ticket members are as follows…
- Best seat locations
- Access to interest-free payment plan
- Priority post-season ticket access
- Season parking options
- ACC Basketball in the heart of midtown
- Ticket flexibility: easily transfer or sell tickets
- Dedicated ticket sales representative
**Full-time faculty and staff receive a discount of 20% on up to four (4) season tickets. Please call 888-TECH-TIX to place your order and provide your GTID number.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its second year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.