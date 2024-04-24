Men’s Basketball Season Tickets for 2024-25 Now on Sale

THE FLATS – Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under new head coach Damon Stoudamire, are now on sale to the general public. Tech’s schedule at McCamish Pavilion will include 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games as well as the Yellow Jackets’ always-challenging non-conference slate.

Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack advanced to the NCAA Final Four last season, while the Tigers and Blue Devils reached the Sweet 16. The Eagles and Hokies played in the NIT. The non-conference slate will include home games against Cincinnati and Georgia, both of whom played in the NIT last season. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in late summer.

Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its young core by signing four top high school prospects that constitute a signing class ranked the 12th-best in the nation.

Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member