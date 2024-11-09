Men’s Basketball Hosts North Florida in Peach State Classic

THE FLATS – Beginning its second season under head coach Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech opens its 2024-25 season with four games in 10 days, continuing with a Sunday afternoon date against North Florida at McCamish Pavilion (1 p.m. tip). The stretch continues with a Nov. 12 contest against Texas Southern (7:30 p.m.). Those two games are part of the Peach State Classic, an early-season home multiple-team event (MTE) in which those opponents also will play Georgia. North Florida, a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, is coming off a 16-16 campaign a year ago, including a 9-7 mark in conference play. Texas Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, went 16-17 overall in 2023-24 and 12-6 in SWAC competition. Both games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available in the SiriusXM app.

JACKETS OPEN IN STRONG FASHION Georgia Tech opened the 2024-25 campaign with a 85-62 rout over visiting West Georgia on Wednesday evening at McCamish Pavilion. Playing his first game in the White and Gold, Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum led Georgia Tech (1-0) with a game-high 18 points. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., added 15 points and Baye Ndongo chipped in 10 to round out three scorers in double-figures for the Yellow Jackets. Ten different players scored for the Jackets, who never trailed in the opener. Thanks to five points from McCollum and four from Reeves, Tech raced out to an early 11-2 lead and never looked back. The Jackets closed the first half with a 26-13 run and led by 21 at the break, 50-29. The advantage never shrank to less than 20 in the second period, despite making just one field goal in the final nine minutes of the game. Georgia Tech’s 23-point win was aided by seven assists from Naithan George and 10 rebounds from Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien, both game highs. McCollum had four steals to go along with his 18 points. NOTABLE Tech is playing its first seven games of the season at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets do not play away from home until Dec. 3 (ACC opener at North Carolina).

Tech posted its largest margin of victory under Damon Stoudamire – 23 points. Tech’s largest margin of victory last year was 22 points in the Yellow Jackets’ season-opener vs. Georgia Southern (84-62).

Tech shot 63.4 percent inside the arc (26-of-41) against UWG.

Tech assisted on 20 of its 33 made field goals (60.6 percent).

Javian McCollum’s 18 points against West Georgia got him over 1,000 points for his career. He began the season with 990 (590 in two seasons at Siena, 400 in his one season at Oklahoma).

McCollum has scored in double figures 45 times in his career.

McCollum’s four steals against West Georgia were one more than any player had for Tech last season.

McCollum stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals against West Georgia.

Naithan George had seven assists vs. West Georgia, the ninth time in his career he has dished seven or more. His career high in assists is 11 vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 9, 2024.

had seven assists vs. West Georgia, the ninth time in his career he has dished seven or more. His career high in assists is 11 vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 9, 2024. Luke O’Brien posted his sixth career double-figure rebound game with 10 vs. West Georgia (the previous five all in the 2022-23 season). Career high 14 vs. Seton Hall on March 14, 2023.

posted his sixth career double-figure rebound game with 10 vs. West Georgia (the previous five all in the 2022-23 season). Career high 14 vs. Seton Hall on March 14, 2023. Kowacie Reeves, Jr. , scored 15 points against West Georgia, his 14th double-figure game as a Yellow Jacket and 33rd of his career.

, scored 15 points against West Georgia, his 14th double-figure game as a Yellow Jacket and 33rd of his career. Reeves, Jr., has started all 33 games Tech has played with him on the team.

Baye Ndongo scored 10 points (on just 5 FGA) with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks against UWG. It was his 20th career double-figure scoring game.

scored 10 points (on just 5 FGA) with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks against UWG. It was his 20th career double-figure scoring game. Bruce Evans, assistant coach at North Florida since 2016, was Tech’s director of player personnel under head coach Brian Gregory from 2012-16.

