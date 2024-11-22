Men’s Basketball Hosts No. 18 Cincinnati

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues its season-opening homestand Saturday afternoon, taking on its first nationally-ranked team of the season in No. 18 Cincinnati at 2 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Tech, looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, comes into the contest with a 2-2 record, having defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), while taking a 105-93 loss to North Florida and a 77-69 defeat to Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not played since the loss to the Bulldogs last Friday.

The Bearcats (4-0), an NIT team last season, are making their first road trip of the season following a 76-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night. Cincinnati also has defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (109-54), Morehead State (83-56) and Nichols State (86-49), winning their four games by an average of 33.8 points while scoring 88.5 points per game.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 388 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF