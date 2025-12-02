Men’s Basketball Hosts Mississippi State Wednesday

Georgia Tech looks to snap a two-game skid on Wednesday night when it hosts Mississippi State in the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets enter the midweek tilt coming out of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., last week. Freshman Akai Fleming was named to the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and leading the Jackets offensively in both. Fleming shot 43.5 percent from the field between the two games.

Mississippi State carries a 3-4 record into the matchup and meets its second consecutive ACC opponent after dropping an 87-81 overtime decision last Friday to SMU. The Bulldogs have lost three of its last four outings with an overtime win against New Orleans breaking up the streak. Josh Hubbard leads MSU in scoring on the young season, averaging 23.3 points per game. The junior, an all-SEC second team selection last year, was a consensus preseason all-SEC first team selection ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and Channel 386.

ACC/SEC CHALLENGE

Georgia Tech enters this week’s Challenge with a 1-1 ledger in the annual competition. Tech met Mississippi State in the first edition back in 2023, collecting a 67-59 decision in McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets dropped year two of the Challenge at No. 21 Oklahoma, dropping a 76-61 contest.

The third annual Challenge gets underway in 2025 with nine contests on Tuesday night before concluding with the remainder on Wednesday. This year’s event features 16 games, with each league hosting eight contests. Georgia Tech closes out the 2025 Challenge, alongside SMU, with the last two tip times on Wednesday night.