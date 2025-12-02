Men’s Basketball Hosts Mississippi State Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH (5-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-4, 0-0 SEC)
- Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 | 9:15 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Mike Morgan, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Georgia Tech looks to snap a two-game skid on Wednesday night when it hosts Mississippi State in the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets enter the midweek tilt coming out of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., last week. Freshman Akai Fleming was named to the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and leading the Jackets offensively in both. Fleming shot 43.5 percent from the field between the two games.
Mississippi State carries a 3-4 record into the matchup and meets its second consecutive ACC opponent after dropping an 87-81 overtime decision last Friday to SMU. The Bulldogs have lost three of its last four outings with an overtime win against New Orleans breaking up the streak. Josh Hubbard leads MSU in scoring on the young season, averaging 23.3 points per game. The junior, an all-SEC second team selection last year, was a consensus preseason all-SEC first team selection ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and Channel 386.
ACC/SEC CHALLENGE
Georgia Tech enters this week’s Challenge with a 1-1 ledger in the annual competition. Tech met Mississippi State in the first edition back in 2023, collecting a 67-59 decision in McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets dropped year two of the Challenge at No. 21 Oklahoma, dropping a 76-61 contest.
The third annual Challenge gets underway in 2025 with nine contests on Tuesday night before concluding with the remainder on Wednesday. This year’s event features 16 games, with each league hosting eight contests. Georgia Tech closes out the 2025 Challenge, alongside SMU, with the last two tip times on Wednesday night.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are meeting for the 31st time in program history on Wednesday, and second in the Damon Stoudamire era. The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs met in the first ACC/SEC Challenge back in 2023, also in McCamish Pavilion, with Tech taking the decision, 67-59. Game five under Stoudamire in his first season, Tech collected its first win over a top-25 opponent as MSU came into the contest ranked No. 21/22. The meeting in 2023 was the first against the opponents in nearly 50 years as the one prior occurred in 1975. Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are former conference opponents, having played against each other in the Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1932-64).
OUTLOOK FOR TECH
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
