Men’s Basketball Hosts Florida State for Senior Day

THE FLATS – Having won two of its last three games, Georgia Tech closes out the home portion of its 2023-24 schedule Saturday when the Yellow Jackets host Florida State in a noon contest at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets look to even the season series after taking an 82-71 defeat in Tallahassee on Jan. 3.

Tech (12-16, 5-12 ACC) are playing for the first time since last Saturday, when the Yellow Jackets downed Miami, 80-76, on the road. Tech split a pair of home games before that, defeating Syracuse, 65-60, followed by an 81-57 loss to Clemson. The Jackets have also scored ACC wins over Duke, Clemson (on the road) and North Carolina.

Florida State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) won five straight games beginning with its Jan. 3 victory over Tech, but the Seminoles have gone 4-7 since then, sweeping a pair of games against Boston College, winning at Syracuse and defeating NC State at home. FSU is 4-4 on the road in conference play this season, having won at Notre Dame, Miami, Syracuse and Boston College.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPN2, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 139 or 193 and the SiriusXM app.

JACKETS HONOR SIX SENIORS

Georgia Tech will honor six senior members of its program Saturday prior to tipoff of its game against Florida State – three players and three managers.

Guard Kyle Sturdivant, a four-year member of the program after transferring from Southern California, will play his final home game along with forward Tyzhaun Claude and guard Carter Murphy, both graduate transfers.

Sturdivant attended high school in Norcross, Ga., and has enjoyed his best season as a Yellow Jacket as Tech’s first perimeter player off the bench.

Claude, a Goldsboro, N.C., native who came to Tech from Western Carolina, has been the Jackets first post player off the bench for most of the season.

Murphy, a Phoenix, Ariz., native who earned his undergraduate degree at the Air Force Academy, has used his final year of eligibility at Tech while pursuing a graduate degree in operations research as part of his five-year commitment to the Air Force.

Also honored Saturday will be managers Alex Gaynor of Boca Raton, Fla., Ankith “A.K.” Kodali of Raleigh, N.C., and Wyatt Pangan of Austin, Texas.