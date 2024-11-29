Men’s Basketball Hosts Central Arkansas to Close Homestand

THE FLATS – Looking for its second straight win for the first time this season, Georgia Tech closes out its seven-game homestand Saturday with a 1 p.m. contest against Central Arkansas at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (3-3), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, snapped a two-game skid Wednesday night with a 91-67 win over Charleston Southern. The Yellow Jackets also have defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), while dropping decisions to North Florida (105-93), Georgia (77-69) and No. 18 Cincinnati (81-58).

The Bears (2-4) have are playing for the first time since last weekend, when they hosted a pair of games in their Central Arkansas Classic, falling to Southeast Missouri 77-73 in overtime, and defeating UNC Asheville 92-83 in double-overtime. UCA’s only other win came Nov. 13 in a 108-49 rout of Randall University.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on the SiriusXM app.