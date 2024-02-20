Men’s Basketball Goes for Clemson Sweep

THE FLATS – Looking for its first back-to-back wins in Atlantic Coast Conference play and a regular-season sweep of Clemson, Georgia Tech hosts the Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (11-15, 4-11 ACC) ended a four-game skid Saturday with a 65-60 home court victory over Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets have also defeated No. 7 Duke, Clemson and No. 3 North Carolina in conference play this season.

Clemson (17-8, 7-7 ACC), tied for seventh place in the ACC, lost to NC State, 78-77, at home Saturday on the heels of a three-game winning streak that included victories over the Tar Heels and the Orange.

Wednesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 384 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF