Men’s Basketball Continues Homestand vs. Charleston Southern

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech looks to bounce back from two straight losses Wednesday night, taking on Charleston Southern in a 7:30 p.m. tip at McCamish Pavilion, the first of two home games for the Yellow Jackets this Thanksgiving week.

Tech (2-3), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, comes into the contest with a 2-3 record, having defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), while dropping decisions to North Florida (105-93), Georgia (77-69) and No. 18 Cincinnati (81-58).

The Buccaneers (1-6) have lost their last four games to UT Rio Grande Valley (86-76), VMI (80-69), LSU (76-68) and Furman (67-46). CSU’s one win came Nov. 11 at home against NAIA member Morris College (108-50).

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF