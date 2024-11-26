Men’s Basketball Continues Homestand vs. Charleston Southern

GEORGIA TECH (2-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-6, 0-0 Big South)
- Wednesday, November 27, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream: ACC Network Extra | ESPN+ (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Other ways to listen: SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech looks to bounce back from two straight losses Wednesday night, taking on Charleston Southern in a 7:30 p.m. tip at McCamish Pavilion, the first of two home games for the Yellow Jackets this Thanksgiving week.
Tech (2-3), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, comes into the contest with a 2-3 record, having defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), while dropping decisions to North Florida (105-93), Georgia (77-69) and No. 18 Cincinnati (81-58).
The Buccaneers (1-6) have lost their last four games to UT Rio Grande Valley (86-76), VMI (80-69), LSU (76-68) and Furman (67-46). CSU’s one win came Nov. 11 at home against NAIA member Morris College (108-50).
Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on the SiriusXM app.
THE TIP-OFF
- Tech and Charleston Southern are meeting for the ninth time in series history, second time at McCamish Pavilion (85-70 Tech win during the 2021-22 season.
- Wednesday is game 6 in Georgia Tech’s seven-game homestand to open the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets do not leave Atlanta until they visit Oklahoma on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
- Four Tech players are averaging in double-figure points through five games (Baye Ndongo 13.6, Javian McCollum 12.8, Lance Terry 12.6, Kowacie Reeves Jr. 10.4), with Naithan George close at 9.4 ppg.
- Despite its 2-3 record, Tech remains ahead of its pace in several offensive categories through five games compared to the same period a year ago – scoring average (77.2 ppg over 72.4), field goal percentage (41.6 pct. over 39.4), three-point percentage (31.1 over 29.8), free throw percentage (68.6 over 65.5), assist/turnover ratio (75/61 over 56/62).
- Tech also ranks much higher in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.com – 72.1 possessions per game (38th in the nation), compared to 67.6 possessions (168th nationally) a year ago. And its average length of possession is a full second faster, but it has been less efficient (1.07 points per possession compared to 109.4 in 2023-24.
- Tech’s opponents also have quickened their pace by more than one second per possession on average, and the Jackets defensive efficiency is 1.02 points per possession compared to 1.05 last season.
Sophomore point guard Naithan George ranks sixth in the ACC in assists. (photo by Danny Karnik)
SERIES NOTES VS. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
- Georgia Tech and Charleston Southern are meeting for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when the Yellow Jackets took an 85-70 victory at home.
- Tech has won the last seven meetings and eight of nine overall in a series that dates back to 1978, when CSU was known at Baptist College.
- The first eight meetings were played at Alexander Memorial Coliseum, the Yellow Jackets’ former on campus home.
Freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa has started Tech’s last three games and averaged 8.0 rebounds. (photo by Danny Karnik)
TECH BYTES
- Tech is playing its first seven games of the season at McCamish Pavilion, the longest homestand to start a season for the Yellow Jackets since 1980-81 The Jackets do not play away from home until Dec. 3 (SEC/ACC Challenge at Oklahoma).
- Eleven players saw the court for the Jackets against Cincinnati and 10 of them scored.
- For the second straight game, Tech set season lows for points (58), field goal percentage (.356), three-point field goals (5) and assists (8).
- Tech has connected on just 37.2 percent of its field goal tries (67-of-180) in its last three games, and just 11-of-43 threes (25.6 pct.) in its last two games.
- Duncan Powell reached double digits in points (10 vs. Cincinnati) for the first time in a Yellow Jackets uniform.
- Naithan George was the only other Tech player in double figures against Cincinnati, leading the Jacket with 13 (5-9 FG, 3-6 3pt FG).
- George ranks sixth in the ACC in assist average (4.8 per game) and 11th in assist/turnover ratio (2.18).
- Three Tech players are above 80 percent front the free throw line – Javian McCollum (13-of-15), Lance Terry (12-of-14) and Naithan George (9-of-11).
- Freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa has started Tech’s last three games and grabbed a total of 24 rebounds.
- McCollum and Baye Ndongo have each reached double digits in points in four of Tech’s five games.
- Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has started all 37 games Tech has played with him on the team.
Full Steam Ahead
