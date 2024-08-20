Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 6 against West Georgia at home, tipping off a challenging nine-game non-conference schedule. Tech’s first seven games will be in the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion, including a Dec. 15 contest against Georgia and a Nov. 23 game against Cincinnati.
Tech has not opened a season with as many as seven straight home games since 1980-81, the year before it entered the Atlantic Coast Conference. Including 10 home ACC games, the Yellow Jackets will play a total of 19 regular-season home games, the most for the Jackets since the 2016-17 season, when they played 21 total home games, including two in the post-season NIT.
West Georgia will receive its inauguration into Division I with its visit to McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 6. The Wolves, who are competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference, were once coached by Yellow Jacket great Roger Kaiser, who led the program (then known as the Braves) to an NAIA national championship in 1974.
North Florida (Nov. 10) and Texas Southern (Nov. 12) come to McCamish Pavilion before the Yellow Jackets entertain Georgia on Nov. 15 and Cincinnati on Nov. 23. The Bulldogs (20-16) and the Bearcats (22-15) both played in the post-season NIT last season.
After that, the Jackets finish the homestand against Charleston Southern (Nov. 27) and Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) before they take their first road trip of the season to Oklahoma for their Dec. 3 ACC/SEC Challenge game (previously announced). The Sooners are one of four teams on the non-conference schedule that won 20 games last season.
Tech will open its ACC schedule the following weekend with an opponent to be determined, then head to Milwaukee to face Northwestern in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum (previously announced). The Wildcats of the Big Ten participated in the NCAA Tournament last year, posting a 22-12 record.
Two more non-conference home games follow against Maryland-Baltimore County (Dec. 18) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 28), sandwiched around a second ACC game that will be played prior to the Christmas holiday break.
West Georgia, North Florida, Texas Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC are all first-time opponents for Tech. Tip times and television coverage, as well as Tech’s ACC schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire, remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The non-conference slate will include home games against Cincinnati and Georgia. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in the coming weeks.
Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its core of Lance Terry, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., Naithan George and Baye Ndongo by signing the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
