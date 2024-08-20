Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 6 against West Georgia at home, tipping off a challenging nine-game non-conference schedule. Tech’s first seven games will be in the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion, including a Dec. 15 contest against Georgia and a Nov. 23 game against Cincinnati.

Tech has not opened a season with as many as seven straight home games since 1980-81, the year before it entered the Atlantic Coast Conference. Including 10 home ACC games, the Yellow Jackets will play a total of 19 regular-season home games, the most for the Jackets since the 2016-17 season, when they played 21 total home games, including two in the post-season NIT.

West Georgia will receive its inauguration into Division I with its visit to McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 6. The Wolves, who are competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference, were once coached by Yellow Jacket great Roger Kaiser, who led the program (then known as the Braves) to an NAIA national championship in 1974.

North Florida (Nov. 10) and Texas Southern (Nov. 12) come to McCamish Pavilion before the Yellow Jackets entertain Georgia on Nov. 15 and Cincinnati on Nov. 23. The Bulldogs (20-16) and the Bearcats (22-15) both played in the post-season NIT last season.

After that, the Jackets finish the homestand against Charleston Southern (Nov. 27) and Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) before they take their first road trip of the season to Oklahoma for their Dec. 3 ACC/SEC Challenge game (previously announced). The Sooners are one of four teams on the non-conference schedule that won 20 games last season.

Tech will open its ACC schedule the following weekend with an opponent to be determined, then head to Milwaukee to face Northwestern in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum (previously announced). The Wildcats of the Big Ten participated in the NCAA Tournament last year, posting a 22-12 record.

Two more non-conference home games follow against Maryland-Baltimore County (Dec. 18) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 28), sandwiched around a second ACC game that will be played prior to the Christmas holiday break.

West Georgia, North Florida, Texas Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC are all first-time opponents for Tech. Tip times and television coverage, as well as Tech’s ACC schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.