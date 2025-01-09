Men’s and Women’s Tennis Announce Promotional Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s and women’s tennis announced Thursday the promotional schedule for the spring 2025 season, highlighted by eight giveaways at various matches.

Giveaways include a gold Georgia Tech t-shirt, a Sting ‘Em flag, a Georgia Tech bucket hat and a GT rally towel.

Additionally, there will be a season long ‘Punch Card’ promotion, where fans can receive a card and get it validated at attended matches throughout the season for prizes.

For the men’s matches, giveaways will be at the following matches: Georgia State on Jan. 30 (gold Tech t-shirt), Feb. 28 vs Notre Dame (Sting ‘Em flag), March 14 against Duke (bucket hat) and March 30 vs Wake Forest (GT rally towel).

Additionally, the men’s tennis Alumni Day is March 16 against North Carolina, while Tech’s March 30 match against Wake Forest will be Senior Day.

For the women’s team, the first promotion of the season comes on Jan. 19 against Memphis, where fans can receive a GT rally towel. Other promotions include: Feb. 8 vs South Carolina (Sting ‘Em flag), March 21 vs Syracuse (bucket hat) and March 23 vs Boston College (gold Tech t-shirt).

Senior Day for the women’s squad will be April 13 vs SMU.

2025 Men’s Tennis Promotional Schedule:

Jan. 30 vs Georgia State: Gold Tech Shirt Giveaway

Feb. 28 vs Notre Dame: Sting ‘Em Flag Giveaway

March 14 vs Duke: Bucket Hat Giveaway

March 16 vs North Carolina: Alumni Day

March 30 vs Wake Forest: Senior Day/GT Rally Towel Giveaway

2025 Women’s Tennis Promotional Schedule: