McDaniel, Schelcher Victorious on Final Day of SIC

Final Results

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech had two champions crowned on the final day of the Southern Intercollegiate Championships, with Marcus McDaniel winning the silver singles draw and Pablo Schelcher taking the white singles draw.

“Overall a good weekend but we have a lot to work on,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “Three of the four top teams in the nation were at this tournament so it was a good test. It was great for Marcus and Pablo to come away with titles. We had a few more opportunities for some guys to make bigger impacts but didn’t capitalize. I know they learned a lot about themselves and their competition.”

McDaniel came off a win over Georgia’s Mateo Reyes in the semifinal Saturday to advance to the final on Sunday, where he defeated Harvard’s Henry von der Schulenberg, 6-4, 7-5, to take home the title.

Schelcher advanced to the white singles draw final after defeating fellow Yellow Jacket Chris Yun in the semifinal on Saturday. He faced Clemson’s Gabriel Diaz Freire in the final match on Sunday, coming away with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

In other day three action, Andres Martin picked up a win in the red draw singles consolation bracket, defeating Evin McDonald of Texas, 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-1. McDaniel and Zummy Bauer also earned a win in the black draw doubles consolation bracket, topping Florida’s Lucas Greif/Josh Goodger, 6-3.

“We go to the All-American tournament in Tulsa next weekend, which gives the guys another chance to beat the best and compete for an individual national title,” said Thorne.

The ITA All-American Championships take place Oct. 5-13 in Tulsa, Okla. The Jackets compete at home for the first time this season when they host the Georgia Tech Invitational, Oct. 12-14 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Sunday Results

Singles

Red Draw

C – Andres Martin (GT) def. Evin McDonald (Texas) 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-1

Silver Draw

F – Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Henry von der Schulenberg (Harvard) 6-4, 7-5

C – Alex Bancila (Illinois) def. Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-3, 7-5

White Draw

F – Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (Clemson) 6-4, 6-4

C – Teodor Giusca (Clemson) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 1-6, 6-2, 6-0

C – Jacob Bullard (Texas) def. Chris Yun (GT) WO

Doubles

Red Draw

C – Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Robert Loeb/Alex Diaz (UGA) WO

Black Draw

C – Marcus McDaniel/Zummy Bauer (GT) def. Lucas Greif/Josh Goodger (UF) 6-3

C – Pablo Schelcher/Chris Yun (GT) def. Britton Johnston/Alex Phillips WO

