McDaniel, Schelcher Highlight Day Two at SIC

Saturday Results | Sunday Draws

ATHENS, Ga. –Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher each advanced to their draw final after collecting a pair of victories on day two of the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Saturday.

Playing in the silver draw, McDaniel outfought Wake Forest’s Eduardo Nava, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, before taking down Georgia’s Mateo Reyes, 7-6(3), 6-4, to advance to the final.

Playing in the white draw, Schelcher defeated Georgia’s Britton Johnston, 6-4, 7-5, before taking on fellow Yellow Jacket Chris Yun in the semifinal. Yun outplayed Teodor Giusca of Clemson, 6-4, 6-4, in the quarterfinal before falling to Schelcher.

Schelcher will take on Clemson’s Gabriel Diaz Freire, while McDaniel will face Henry von der Schulenburg of Harvard in the finals on Sunday.

McDaniel and Zummy Bauer will compete in the black draw doubles consolation final Sunday, after topping the Texas pair of Nevin Arimilli/Eshan Talluri, 7-5. They’ll face Florida’s Lukas Greif/Josh Goodger in the final.

Play resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Full Results

Doubles

Red Draw

Consolation Semifinals

Chih Chi Huang/Cleve Harper (Texas) def. Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-4

Black Draw

Consolation Semifinals

Marcus McDaniel/Zummy Bauer (GT) def. Nevin Arimilli/Eshan Talluri (Texas) 7-5

Consolation

Jacob Bullard/Evin McDonald (Texas) def. Pablo Schelcher/Chris Yun (GT) 7-6(3)

Singles

Red Draw

QF- No. 68 Josh Goodger (UF) def. Andres Martin (GT) 6-4, 6-3

Consolation

t-No. 110 Hamish Stewart (Tulane) def. Andres Martin (GT) 6-2, 6-1

Silver Draw

SF – Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Mateo Reyes (UGA) 7-6(3), 6-4

QF – Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Eduardo Nava (WF) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

Consolation

SF – Franco Aubone (Miami) def. Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-1, 6-3

QF – Brandon Freestone (GT) def. Alex Phillips (UGA) 7-5, 6-1

White Draw

SF – Pablo Schelcher def. Chris Yun (GT) 6-2, 6-2

QF – Gabriel Diaz Freire (Clemson) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-4, 6-2

QF – Chris Yun (GT) def. Teodor Giusca (Clemson) 6-4, 6-4

QF – Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Britton Johnston (UGA), 6-4, 7-5

Consolation

QF – Benjamin Hannestad (Miami) def. Zummy Bauer (GT) 5-2 ret.

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. William Gratten-Smith (Miami) 7-6 (10), 6-0

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.