Tech to Visit Oklahoma in SEC/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will visit Oklahoma in the second SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge, with the game taking place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced in the Fall. The SEC/ACC Challenge is in its second year, having replaced the former ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which spanned 1999 through 2022. Tech compiled a 9-13 record in that event, and defeated No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59, at home last November in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, and new SEC member Oklahoma will meet for the first time since 1995. The Yellow Jackets have a 2-2 all-time record against the Sooners. The Jackets are coming off a 14-18 season (7-13 ACC) in 2023-24, while the Sooners went 20-12 (8-10 in the Big 12).

Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire, are on sale to the general public. Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The non-conference slate will include home games against Cincinnati and Georgia. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in late summer. Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its young core by signing the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and three incoming transfers. Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.