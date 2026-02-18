Virginia Downs Men's Hoops

THE FLATS – A lights-out shooting performance in the first half spurred No. 14 Virginia to a 94-68 win over Georgia Tech men’s basketball on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Virginia (23-3, 11-2 ACC) shot a red-hot 56.4% from the field in the opening half, including a scorching 55.6% from 3-point range, and led by as many as 35 points en route to a 59-27 halftime advantage.

Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12 ACC) outdueled the 14th-ranked Cavaliers after the break, but couldn’t overcome UVA’s first-half offensive explosion on its way to an eighth-straight defeat.

Sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf was a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets with a season-best and career-high-tying 18 points. He was joined in double-figures by Baye Ndongo (13 points) and Kowacie Reeves Jr. (12 points).

Thijs De Ridder had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Virginia, which won its seventh in a row.

Georgia Tech faces another nationally ranked opponent on Saturday when it travels to No. 21 Louisville. Tip off is set for 2:15 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on The CW (Ch. 17 – Peachtree TV in Atlanta).