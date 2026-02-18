Open search form
Virginia Downs Men's Hoops

THE FLATS – A lights-out shooting performance in the first half spurred No. 14 Virginia to a 94-68 win over Georgia Tech men’s basketball on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Virginia (23-3, 11-2 ACC) shot a red-hot 56.4% from the field in the opening half, including a scorching 55.6% from 3-point range, and led by as many as 35 points en route to a 59-27 halftime advantage.

Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12 ACC) outdueled the 14th-ranked Cavaliers after the break, but couldn’t overcome UVA’s first-half offensive explosion on its way to an eighth-straight defeat.

Sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf was a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets with a season-best and career-high-tying 18 points. He was joined in double-figures by Baye Ndongo (13 points) and Kowacie Reeves Jr. (12 points).

Thijs De Ridder had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Virginia, which won its seventh in a row.

Georgia Tech faces another nationally ranked opponent on Saturday when it travels to No. 21 Louisville. Tip off is set for 2:15 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on The CW (Ch. 17 – Peachtree TV in Atlanta).

Jaeden Mustaf battled for a career-high-tying 18 points against No. 14 Virginia (Danny Karnik photo).

 

Postgame Notes

  • Georgia Tech fell to 11-16 overall and 2-12 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the loss.
  • After Virginia shot 56.4 percent in the first half, the Cavaliers were held to a 35.0 percent effort in the second half. The Yellow Jackets won the final 20 minutes, 41-35, but could not overcome the strong first half from Virginia.
  • Tech shot 40.6 percent (13-32) and converted 12-of-14 free throw attempts in the second half.
  • Virginia dominated on the glass, 51-34, and hit 14 three-pointers in the game.
  • Two Yellow Jackets chipped in 10-plus points in the second half – Baye Ndongo (13) and Jaeden Mustaf (10).
  • Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf just missed his third double-double of the season, tying his career-high in scoring with 18 points, while pulling down six rebounds.
  • Mustaf has in double-figures in eight ACC games this season and nine times overall. He has chipped in 10-plus points in four of his last five outings.
  • Junior Baye Ndongo followed Mustaf with 13 points, all coming in the second half, and secured a team-high eight rebounds. Ndongo shot 50.0 percent from the field and converted 5-of-6 free throw attempts. The Jacket extended his streak of double-figure scoring games to seven-straight.
  • Redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 12 points to the scoreboard for his third-straight double-figure game.
  • Lamar Washington returned to the starting lineup to add seven points and dish out a team-high four assists.

 

Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 12 points against the visiting Cavaliers (Danny Karnik photo).

 

Multimedia

Press Conferences

