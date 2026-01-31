Tech Comes Up Short Against No. 16 UNC

THE FLATS – A season-high 27 points from Baye Ndongo wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech men’s basketball fell to No. 16 North Carolina by a final score of 91-75 on a snowy Saturday afternoon inside a sold-out McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (11-11, 2-7 ACC) battled throughout the second half but couldn’t overcome a 15-point deficit from the opening 20 minutes, dropping the final contest of January. Both teams shot the ball well – 45.6% for North Carolina and 45% for Georgia Tech, but an 18-0 points off turnovers advantage for the Tar Heels proved to be the difference maker.

Ndongo’s 27 points led all scorers for the day, doing so on a very impressive 75% shooting from the field (9-of-12) and 80% from the free-throw line (8-of-10). It was his third-career 25+ point outing and first since March 1st of last year (29 points vs. NC State).

Ndongo was joined in double figures by both Kam Craft (15) and Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14). It was the second-straight game with 10+ points for Craft, the first time he has accomplished that in White & Gold, while Reeves got back into double digits after his streak of 12 straight 10+ performances was halted, last time out, at Virginia Tech.

The Jackets travel out west for a pair of ACC contests in California next week. The first will be at California on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network before taking on Stanford the following Saturday, also at 8 p.m. ET but broadcast on ESPNU.