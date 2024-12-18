Tech Downs UMBC, 91-82

THE FLATS – A 19-0 run erased an early deficit and Georgia Tech men’s basketball never looked back on its way to a 91-82 win over UMBC on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (5-6) found itself trailing the Retrievers (7-6) 11-2 less than four minutes into the game, but the Yellow Jackets quickly responded with their 19-0 run over a 4:10 span, turning the early nine-point deficit into a commanding 21-11 advantage with 12:24 to go in the first half. The Jackets would go on to lead for the rest of the game, stretching the advantage to 19 points at halftime (53-34) and to as much as 22 points in the second half. Tech’s 53 first-half points were its most since it scored 53 in the first half of a 96-76 win at Syracuse on Feb. 28, 2023.

Naithan George led four scorers in double-figures for the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and also led all players with eight assists.

Baye Ndongo (17 points), Lance Terry (15) and Jaeden Mustaf (15) rounded out Tech’s four double-digit scorers. Making his first start as a Yellow Jacket, Ryan Mutombo added six points and seven rebounds.

Ndongo was especially impressive down the stretch, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing out two assists and blocking a shot over the final 6:37 of the ballgame, which helped squelch a UMBC spurt that saw the Retrievers pull within six points on a pair of occasions late in the contest.

UMBC’s Bryce Johnson led all players with 21 points.

Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday when it hosts No. 5 Duke at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on ACC Network.