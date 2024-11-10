Jackets Drop 105-93 Contest to North Florida

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball (1-1) suffered its first defeat of the new season on Sunday afternoon, falling 105-93 to North Florida (3-0) inside McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets spread around the offense, with five players finishing with 10 or more points. Baye Ndongo delivered his first double-double of the season, and seventh of his career, finishing with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (17), Luke O’Brien (15), Lance Terry (14) and Javian McCollum (14) rounded out the double-digit scorers. Naithan George filled the stat sheet, making a team-leading seven assists to go along with a career high six rebounds, five points and a steal.
The Jackets got off to a hot start offensively, pouring in 10 of their first 13 field goal attempts to go in front, 24-16 after only 6:37 of game time. Ndongo was crucial in the early success, making all three of his shot attempts while adding in two rebounds and a pair of assists, both to O’Brien on the back door.
North Florida battled back, eventually tying things at 26-26, the first tie since the beginning of play. The offensive showcase continued for both teams throughout the half with UNF holding a four-point lead after 20 minutes (53-49) and both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field.
The Ospreys maintained their offensive rhythm into the second, going on a 22-4 run to open a deficit as large as 20 points (80-60). Tech responded, midway through the frame, using Terry’s third three-pointer of the game to go on a 7-0 run and cut the lead to 80-67. The Jackets couldn’t get enough stops to cut the lead into single digits from there and would eventually fall, 105-93.
Baye Ndongo (11) goes strong to the rim in the second half. He secured his seventh career double-double in the loss (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME NOTES
TEAM NOTES
- Tech is playing its first seven games of the season at McCamish Pavilion, the longest homestand to start a season for the Yellow Jackets since 1980-81 The Jackets do not play away from home until Dec. 3 (SEC/ACC Challenge at Oklahoma).
- Tech surrendered 100 points in a game for the first time since a 123-120, 4-overtime loss to Georgia State to open the 2020-21 season. Tech last gave up 100 points in a regulation game on Jan. 4, 2017 (110-57 loss at Duke). Tech last gave up 100 points in regulation at home on Jan. 28, 1974 (102-85 loss to Mercer).
- Tech has a 42-to-22 assist/turnover ratio through two games.
- Tech has shot 47.6 percent from the floor in its first two games, and four players are above 50 percent (Kowacie Reeves Jr., is at 48 percent).
- Five Tech players scored in double digits against North Florida.
- Tech’s 93 points against North Florida matched a team high for the Jackets under Damon Stoudamire and were the most in a regulation game. The Jackets won 93-90 in overtime at Clemson last season (Jan. 16, 2024).
- Tech has connected on 10 or more threes in a game nine times under Damon Stoudamire. The Jackets had 13 against North Florida, second most in any game.
PLAYER NOTES
- Baye Ndongo notched his seventh career double-double with 20 points (9-18 FG) and 10 rebounds against North Florida. It was his 21st double-figure scoring game.
- Javian McCollum has scored in double figures 46 times in his career. He had 14 points and six assists against North Florida.
- McCollum has hit at least one three-pointer in 49 of 59 games dating back to the beginning of his sophomore year.
- Kowacie Reeves, Jr., posted his 15th double-digit scoring game as a Yellow Jackets, 34th of his career, with 17 points (6-12 FG).
- Reeves, Jr., has started all 34 games Tech has played with him on the team.
- Naithan George has had seven assists in each of Tech’s first two games, 14 total against just two turnovers. He has dealt seven assists or more 10 times in his career. His career high in assists is 11 vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 9, 2024.
- Luke O’Brien scored 15 points against North Florida, his 19th career double-digit game.
- Lance Terry added 14 off the bench against UNF, his 14th double-figure game as a Yellow Jacket, 47th of his career.