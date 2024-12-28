Tech Routs Alabama A&M, 92-49

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball (6-7) finished off non-conference play in style, defeating Alabama A&M (4-9) 92-49 on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Senior Lance Terry led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 22 points, his fourth 20-point outburst of the season, in a dominant performance on the home floor as Tech held the Bulldogs to just 20.8 percent shooting from the field while tallying season-bests in steals (12) and assists (27).
Senior Javian McCollum, who delivered his 50th career double-digit scoring performance, tying his season-high with 18 points, all in the first half and his most since the fourth game of the season. Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare delivered a career-high eight points and six rebounds, while freshman Jaeden Mustaf posted 13 points, seven boards and six assists, and sophomore Naithan George dished a game-high nine assists.
The Jackets established their defensive intensity early on, holding Alabama A&M to just two points through its first five possessions, forcing three turnovers along with George’s third block of the season. Tech began to pull away midway through the first half, using momentum from a thunderous alley-oop by Terry to spark a 7-0 scoring run. Tech never relinquished the lead from that point on, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for nearly six full minutes to establish a double-digit lead.
From that point on, it was McCollum’s show as the Fort Myers, Fla. native scored 10-straight points for the Jackets. His offensive spark off the bench resulted in 18 first half points, helping Tech go into the break, leading 50-25, the fourth 50+ point half of the season.
Tech maintained their dominant defensive effort into the second period, holding A&M to 16.2% from the floor on the way to the 43-point victory.
The Jackets return to Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday (New Year’s Eve ) when they host Notre Dame (7-5, 1-0 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
Javian McCollum (2) scored 18 points in just 16 minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injury. (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Tech has scored 90-plus points three times this season (95 vs. North Florida, 91 vs. Charleston Southern). The last time the Jackets scored 90 or more three times was the 2022-23 season.
- Tech’s 43-point margin of victory was its largest under Damon Stoudamire, eclipsing the 24-point victory over Charleston Southern (91-67) on Nov. 27 of this season. It was the largest for Tech since a 50-point win over Clayton State on Jan. 23, 2022.
- Only one Tech opponent has ever shot less than the 20.8 percent (15-of-72) Alabama A&M posted against the Yellow Jackets Saturday. Kentucky connected on 16.3 percent of its shots (13-of-80) against the Jackets on Jan. 2, 1960. Rice previously held the second-lowest figure at 22.9 percent (11-of-48) on Nov. 22, 2012.
- Tech’s 27 assists (on 33 made field goals) were a high for the Jackets under Stoudamire, beating the 25 Tech accumulated against Penn State in December of last season. It also was the most since Tech posted 28 vs. Kennesaw State in 2018.
- Eleven players saw the court for the Jackets against Alabama A&M and all of them scored, including walk-ons Marcos San Miguel and Emmer Nichols.
- Lance Terry has scored 20-or-more points in four games this season, 10 times in his career. He tallied 22 against Alabama A&M.
- Terry has started Tech’s last 8 games, averaged 35 minutes and 17.1 points over that stretch.
- Javian McCollum reached double digits in points for the first time since before his concussion. He now has 50 for his career, five this season. McCollum had scored 10-plus points in each of Tech’s first four games before suffering the injury Nov. 23 vs. Cincinnati.
- Since his return to the court, McCollum had scored a total of 19 points in 4 games. He had 18 in the first half of Saturday’s game vs. Alabama A&M.
- Naithan George has dished 7 or more assists in 7 games this season.
- Ibrahim Souare set season highs for points (8) and rebounds (6) vs. Alabama A&M.
Walk-on Marcos San Miguel (33) scored 4 points, the first tallies of his career. (photo by Danny Karnik)
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO